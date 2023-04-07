2 separate stabbings reported at or near LA Metro stations

Two people were stabbed Thursday at or near stations on the LA Metro Red Line, and the suspect or suspects were still at large Thursday evening.

The first attack occurred at the Metro Hollywood/Western Station. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene at around 4:55 p.m.

The victim's condition was not immediately available.

The attack caused a brief interruption in service on the Metro B (Red) Line, but all trains were back operating on a normal schedule later Thursday, according to LA Metro.

At about 8:20 p.m., a man stabbed someone multiple times in the neck and back at 600 S. Alvarado Street, the LAPD said. That victim was stabbed while traveling to the Westlake/MacArthur Park Station, KCAL9 reported. He was taken to the hospital while conscious and still breathing, but his condition was unknown.

It was not clear whether the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.