Astros no-hit Phillies in Game 4, even series at 2 games apiece

article

Four Houston Astros pitchers shut down the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night to combine for just the second no-hitter in World Series history, as the Astros evened the series at two games apiece.

Right-hander Cristian Javier struck out nine batters over six innings in his second start of the postseason. Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly helped close the door on the Phillies in the Astros' 5-0 win Wednesday night. Wednesday marks Javier's second combined no-hitter of the 2022 season, the first coming against the New York Yankees back on June 25. Javier has allowed just one run in 12.2 innings this postseason.

The Astros' no-hit effort is just the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history, the last coming from Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds; the third being Don Larsen's perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

SUGGESTED: No Dodgers in World Series leaving some fans rooting against Astros

Phillies starter Aaron Nola managed to keep the Astros off the board through the first four innings Wednesday night, but failed to record an out in the fifth. After three consecutive base hits, José Alvarado came in and promptly plunked designated hitter Yordan Álvarez to allow the game's first run. An RBI double from Alex Bregman, a sacrifice fly from Kyle Tucker and a single from Yuli Gurriel brought four more runs home, accounting for the Astros' only offense of the game.

The Phillies were no-hit earlier this year by five New York Mets pitchers back on April 29.

The World Series is now tied at two games apiece, with one more game in Philadelphia before the series ships back to Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. local time.