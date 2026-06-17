Astronaut Victor Glover, joined by his family, reflect on historic Artemis II mission at Cal Poly

The Brief Astronaut Victor Glover returned to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, his alma mater, for a sold-out speech and a rare one-on-one interview about his historic Artemis II mission. Joined by two of his daughters, Glover reflected on family, science and the heartfelt message he shared during the mission’s lunar flyby. Surrounded by loved ones, Glover said future career decisions would be made as a family while remaining focused on inspiring others through his story and accomplishments.



We stood on the stage at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s Amphitheater, and I shook the hand of Astronaut Victor Glover.

It was a meeting five years in the making and six degrees of separation. Glover grew up in Southern California. He graduated from Cal Poly SLO with a degree in Engineering. Cal Poly also happens to be my alma mater. So thanks to the university, an interview I had sought for years was finally happening.

Monday evening, the pilot of Artemis II walked out, dressed in a blue flight suit, looking every bit the American hero that he is. We sat down for the one-on-one interview.

Later, two of his daughters, Joia and Maya, joined us to talk about their dad and his historic mission. The young Glover women were poised and polite. Their lovely mother watched from the theater seats.

The Glover Family has deep roots at Cal Poly SLO. They have Mustang Pride. Glover, his wife, Dionna, and all four daughters have been educated at the university. In fact, Glover was in town to help his daughter move out of the Cal Poly dorms that weekend. This famous dad stayed a day longer to give a speech called "Mustangs to the Moon and Back." The event was attended by students, faculty, and locals. It was sold out.

During our interview, Glover talked more about his historic mission and the message he gave about six minutes before the aircraft’s 40-minute lunar flyby. We talked about him being a man of science, giving one of the most poignant, ethereal quotes a human could imagine.

"As we get close to the nearest point to the moon and the farthest point from Earth, as we continue to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos, I would like to remind you of one of the most important mysteries there on Earth, and that’s love," Glover said.

Glover said it was not rehearsed. He simply spoke what was in his heart. And speaking of heart, Monday, surrounded by his family, Glover said any decisions he made about his future would be made as a family. Though he didn’t rule out a future in politics. President Victor Glover? We will see.

But for now, Victor Glover was busy preparing for his speech, blocking shots, and taking sound checks. The man who piloted Artemis II, who along with his crewmates set a new record for the farthest distance humans have ever traveled in space, never forgot the importance of the small steps.