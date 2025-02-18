A$AP Rocky trial: Jury deliberations begin

The Brief Jury deliberations are underway Tuesday in the gun assault trial of rapper A$AP Rocky. He is accused of shooting at a former friend A$AP Relli during an argument in Hollywood in 2021. The case hinges on whether Rocky used a genuine gun or a prop, with both sides presenting conflicting narratives.



What we know:

He is accused of shooting at former friend Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli, with one bullet grazing the knuckles of the ex- friend's left hand. The incident happened during an argument in Hollywood on November 6, 2021.

The prosecution claims Rocky used a real 9mm semiautomatic weapon, while the defense argues it was a harmless prop gun.

Relli testified that he was lured into meeting Rocky outside a parking garage in an encounter partially caught on surveillance video. The music star pulled a gun from his waistband, put it toward Relli's stomach and said, "I'll kill you right now," the witness told the jury.

He alleged that Rocky turned around and shot at him with a real firearm. He said he waited until he got to New York to go to a hospital days later to seek medical treatment for his three injured knuckles.

What we don't know:

The jury has not seen the actual gun in question, as neither a real nor a prop gun was produced during the trial.

The case largely depends on witness testimonies and the credibility of the involved parties.

What they're saying:

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Relli was lying, that the gun was a "starter pistol" that only fired blanks. He claimed Rocky carried it as a prop for security reasons, something his close friends were aware of.

"It was a real gun," Deputy District Attorney John Lewin insisted in his closing Friday. "The `prop gun' was a figment of the defense."

Lewin went point by point, countering Tacopina's defense argument that began Thursday afternoon.

"It's a sad situation," the prosecutor said of the defendant. "This is a guy that has everything. He's successful, he's got a beautiful wife. He's got two children who were here (in court). And some of you might be saying, why would he risk that? And that's a very good question. It's just not a question that is for you to consider. Because in the end, the issue is not why he risked it ... because what the evidence shows is that's what he did."

"They've known each other half their lives," Lewin said. "They understand they're upset with each other. When the defendant pulls out the gun, Relli's entire future flashes before his eyes. And you know what that future is? He's done. It's over. What makes it over? He understands that if the defendant is upset with him enough to pull a gun on him, (Rocky's) gonna ruin him. That means no more artists will sign with him. That means record deals will go away. He's done. And what's his response? It's shock and it's anger."

The backstory:

Rocky and Relli were once friends and members of the A$AP rap collective. The altercation reportedly began when Relli was lured into a meeting with Rocky, which escalated into a confrontation involving a gun. Relli claims Rocky's success led to a change in his behavior, while Rocky's defense suggests Relli is motivated by jealousy and financial gain.

According to Tacopina, Relli was jealous of his old friend's success and saw an opportunity to extort cash from him after the 2021 fight.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec emphasized the simplicity of the case, stating, "There's just one important question that you have to answer, and that is did Mr. Mayers use a real gun or did he use a fake gun?" Meanwhile, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, accused Relli of lying and attempting to extort Rocky for $30 million.

The other side:

Rocky's defense maintains that the gun was a "starter pistol" firing blanks, used as a prop for security reasons. They argue that Relli's claims are part of an extortion attempt, supported by a recorded conversation where Relli allegedly discussed extorting Rocky.

"That's extortion, that's trying to sell a criminal case for $30 million," Tacopina said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the prosecution has not proven its case. ... The only thing they've proved beyond a reasonable doubt is, Relli is a pathological liar, a perjurer and an extortionist."

What's next:

As jury deliberations begin, the focus will be on determining the nature of the gun used in the incident. The outcome of the trial could have significant legal and personal implications for both Rocky and Relli.

The court will also address potential fines for the attorneys due to violations of trial decorum.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous FOX 11 reports and City News Service.



