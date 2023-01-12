As Mega Millions jackpot grows, over $96 million has gone to CA public schools

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in game history.

Your odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302 million. While you might not win that jackpot, there is still a clear winner from the game… the public education system.

Since 1984, public schools in California have received nearly $40 billion from the state lottery.

With the latest Mega Millions jackpot reaching $1.35 billion, public schools in California have already received $96 million.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, California lottery players contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

"We provide the money to the state controller’s office. They look at the district and schools are given a certain amount due to ADA, average daily attendance. And so those funds are transferred quarterly," said Cathy Johnston, California Lottery spokesperson.

She says the reason for the lottery existing is to provide supplemental funding for education.

The lottery’s beneficiaries include: K-12 public schools, community colleges, California State University, University of California, Hastings College of the Law, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation—Division of Juvenile Justice, California Department of Education—State Special Schools, California Department of Developmental Services and California Department of State Hospitals.