The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to its own officers to "celebrate responsibly" after seven colleagues were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving recently.

According to the Los Angeles Times, top officials wrote a bulletin to staff informing them that half of the officers arrested had a blood-alcohol content level that was more than twice the legal limit and several were involved in crashes with injuries.

The warning comes amid concerns about heavy drinking within the department.

The police commission voted this month on a proposed policy that would lower the acceptable blood-alcohol limit for an off-duty armed officer. However, the result of that vote has not been made public.

The LAPD released the following statement to FOX 11 in response: