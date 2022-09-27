Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County

article

About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest.

Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.

After what CHP called an extensive investigation, along with the help of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Ventura Police Department, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, investigators eventually identified a suspect.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, CHP arrested 40-year-old Sandra Dillard in connection to Kelsey Dillon's death.