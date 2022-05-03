Armenian History Month: Rapper Super Sako honored in Hollywood

article

In celebration of Armenian History Month, rapper and recording artist Super Sako was honored Tuesday in Hollywood.

The Armenian-born artist was immortalized with a special hand and footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

His honor comes as LA county celebrates Armenian History Month in April.

"Sako we commend you for your contributions to the world of music as an international mega star, as well as your deep rooted ties right here with our communities in Hollywood and Los Angeles," said Kevin James the former director of the Mayor's Office of Film and Television.

"To my fans, thank you so much this is your day, you made me," Sako said while accepting his honor.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: (L-R) Tigran Asatryan, Super Sako, Andranik Madadian, and Armenchik attend the Super Sako Hand & Footprint Ceremony at celebrating Armenian History Month at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 03, 2022 in Hollywood, Cal Expand

Sako celebrated his big day alongside family, friends, fans, and several other Armenian artists including Tigran Asatryan, Andranik (Andy) Madadian, and Armenchik.

