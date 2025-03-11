Armed suspects ram SUV into business in West Rancho Dominguez

The Brief A distribution company in West Rancho Dominguez was burglarized by suspects who used a white Dodge Durango to break through a security gate. The burglary occurred just before 3:00 a.m. at a business distributing vaping supplies. The business has been targeted multiple times in recent months.



A distribution company in West Rancho Dominguez was targeted by burglars who used an SUV to break through a gate and gain access to the building.

It's just the latest in a series of burglaries targeting the business over the past few months.

What we know:

The burglary happened just before 3 a.m. at a distribution company located off Compton and Main.

The suspects used a white Dodge Durango to drive through the security gate and then employed chainsaws to cut through a metal roll-up door.

The business, which distributes vaping supplies like vape pens, has been targeted multiple times in recent months. The same Dodge Durango was reportedly used in a previous burglary at the location.

The owner of the distribution company was monitoring security cameras when multiple suspects broke into the business early this morning. The suspects used the SUV to knock down the gate and chainsaws to breach the door, stealing merchandise before fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

There is currently no description of the suspects, and the quantity of stolen merchandise remains unknown. By the time sheriff's deputies arrived, the suspects had already left the scene.

The specific items sought by the burglars remain unclear.

What's next:

Police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the burglary. They are seeking any information related to the white Dodge Durango, which has been linked to multiple incidents.

The public is encouraged to report any leads to assist in the investigation.