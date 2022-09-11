Armed suspect killed by LAPD in Westlake

A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles.

Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"When officers made contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred," according to a department statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. A semi-automatic handgun was found next to the body, police said.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

No further information was immediately available.