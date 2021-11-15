Armed prowler suspected in up to 10 burglaries in Shadow Hills neighborhood

Police are searching for a hot prowler putting a Shadow Hills neighborhood on edge.

The man seen on multiple surveillance videos is suspected in as many as 10 recent break-ins.

In one security video, he's holding what appears to be a rifle casually walking through the yard of a Shadow Hills home. On October 24, a man with a similar description is seen wearing a backpack and reaching into the waistband of his pants. At one point, you can see what appears to be a handgun tucked into the right side. He eventually turns around, notices the camera and walks away.

Police believe that this armed man lives or is hiding in the hills around the area.

"It makes me very nervous to go up to my barn at night because it's there's hillside and then behind that is more wilderness. And so I mean, anybody could be up there at any point," neighbor Robin Phipps told FOX 11.

She doesn't feel that authorities are doing enough to help.

"It just doesn't seem like anybody really cares," she added.

Neighbors say they just want him off the streets.

"It's very important not just for our safety, but for his safety as well, because it seems like there might be something going on and he probably needs help, and I hope that he gets it before something happens," a neighbor told FOX 11.

Anyone with information was urged to call police.

