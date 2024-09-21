Armed man on the loose near Joshua Tree; Residents told to keep doors locked

article

Deputies in San Bernardino County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous Saturday.

It started with a police chase around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when Riverside County deputies followed Jonathan Rodriguez, who deputies said was armed, into San Bernardino County.

When the chase got to the Joshua Tree area, Rodriguez made a run for it, deputies said. Deputies said he got out of the car near the 60800 block of Mountain View Trail, and fired several shots at deputies. None of the shots hit any deputies.

As of Saturday afternoon, Rodriguez still has not been captured. Residents in the area were asked to keep their doors and windows lock while deputies continued their search.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants or shorts, and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 909-387-8313.