Armed intruders rob family in Whittier home

By
September 18, 2024
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Several masked and armed suspects are on the loose Wednesday after robbing a family in Whittier during a home invasion.

WHITTIER, Calif. - The search continues Wednesday for a group of armed intruders who broke into a Whittier home and robbed a family. 

The home invasion happened on Leffingwell Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

One of the residents said the family inside was held at gunpoint after a group of four or five masked suspects broke into the home and demanded money. 

A woman at the home was left bruised and checked out by paramedics at the scene.

It's unclear what was taken from the house.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect vehicle getting away. 