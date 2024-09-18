Armed intruders rob family in Whittier home

The search continues Wednesday for a group of armed intruders who broke into a Whittier home and robbed a family.

The home invasion happened on Leffingwell Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the residents said the family inside was held at gunpoint after a group of four or five masked suspects broke into the home and demanded money.

A woman at the home was left bruised and checked out by paramedics at the scene.

It's unclear what was taken from the house.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect vehicle getting away.