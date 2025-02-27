'Armed and dangerous' suspect vehicle linked to man's fatal shooting in Inglewood

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating two men and an "armed and dangerous" suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a man's fatal shooting in Inglewood.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:22 a.m Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 65th Street, about a block north of Vincent Park, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The victim was shot in his chest and later died from his injuries.

According to police, two suspects were seen getting into the car and driving away south on North Chester Avenue then east on 65th Street.

The car is described by police as a gold 2002-2006 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof. The left front fog light was not working.

Police described the suspects as two men. One of them was described as between 5'4" and 5'6" tall, weighing 180 to 200 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released by authorities.

It's unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

A suspect description for the second man involved was not disclosed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call homicide Detective Luis Rodriguez at 310-412-5124 or after hours the department's watch commander at 310-412-5206.