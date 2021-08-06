Armed 13-year-old shot, wounded by police in San Bernardino

Police shot and wounded an armed suspect in San Bernardino, and the alleged gunman was just 13 years old.

The confrontation happened Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, located at 211 E. 9th Street.

Police say they were responding to a 911 call from the boy, who falsely claimed he killed three people. The boy also allegedly told the dispatch operator, "If they don't kill me, I'll have to kill them," referring to the officers who were responding to the scene.

Officers said they found the boy holding a gun with an extended magazine and that he fired the weapon during a standoff.

Police said that the boy refused repeated orders to drop the gun.

He was shot after allegedly pointing the weapon at officers and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said that several bystanders were in the cemetery at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Two handguns were recovered, along with four other magazines and a large cache of ammunition, police said.

Authorities believe the boy may have been attempting suicide by cop.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

