Aquarium of the Pacific reopens outdoor exhibits to the public

Long Beach’s popular Aquarium of the Pacific has reopened its outdoor areas to the public.

Aquarium officials say they made this decision by carefully planning with the city of Long Beach and safety measures will be in place. They reopened on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Outdoor exhibits include touching sharks, rays, sea jellies as well as visiting the penguins, sea lions and feeding exotic birds.

All indoor areas will remain closed. However, retail shops are open and limited food service is available.

In addition to outdoor exhibits the aquarium will continue to offer programs online as well as virtual cultural festivals.

The aquarium is offering discounted admission at $19 per person; reservations are required.

In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the number of guests inside will be limited, social distancing will be enforced, all guests must wear face masks and people will get their temperature checked upon arrival. Hand sanitizing stations have also been placed around the facility.

The decision to reopen comes days after California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s Stay-at-Home order allowing additional businesses to reopen under strict health guidelines.

For more information visit aquariumofpacific.org

