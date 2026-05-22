Aquarium of the Pacific grants private tour to terminally ill woman after viral Reddit plea

The Brief A Reddit post by Brad Baron seeking discount tickets for his terminally ill wife, Katie, sparked an overwhelming viral response from strangers offering financial aid and messages of love. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach answered the call directly, providing the couple with private, behind-the-scenes access to tour the exhibits together. Katie, who is currently in hospice care with cancer, was estimated on April 22 to have only weeks to months left to live.



A devoted husband’s simple online plea turned into an extraordinary, private experience for his terminally ill wife at her favorite place, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Katie Baron, who is currently in hospice care battling cancer, was able to tour the exhibits intimately with her husband after a massive wave of support from social media caught the attention of the aquarium itself.

What we know:

Katie Baron is in hospice care with cancer and considers the Aquarium of the Pacific to be her "happy place."

On April 22, the couple was informed that Katie has "weeks to months" left to live.

Hoping to secure discount tickets for a meaningful visit before her condition worsened, her husband, Brad Baron, posted a request on Reddit.

The post quickly went viral, with internet strangers offering to donate money, connect the couple to staff, and send messages of emotional support.

The Aquarium of the Pacific reached out directly to the family, scheduling a private, behind-the-scenes tour on a Thursday.

During the visit, Brad and Katie were granted private access to see the sea otters and jellies, and they were surprised with a gift bag upon their departure.

Brad has temporarily stepped away from his job to act as Katie's full-time caretaker, prompting loved ones to launch a fundraising campaign on their behalf.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on the timeline and Katie's health, Brad Baron emphasized the urgency of the trip.

"We were basically told she has weeks to months. And that was April 22nd. And we're on week four."

"When the aquarium reached out, they said, you know, ‘what are dates that work for you?’ And I said, this was Tuesday… 'I don't want to be pushy, but can we do Thursday? Can we do Friday? I don't want to put it off because it's important to her. And even if she physically is able to, I just want to make sure she's still mentally able to absorb everything and take it all in and appreciate it,'" he added.

The couple expressed deep gratitude for the sudden wave of support from online strangers.

"It was just really touching to know that people were able to come together for a complete stranger," Katie said.

Brad noted how much the kind words meant to them, even from those who couldn't give money.

"[It] blew me away that just total strangers and you know we even had people just reach out saying 'hey like financially I'm not in a position to really help but your story just really reached me and you now I just as from one human to another like I just want to say I love you and I'm thinking about you.'"

What you can do:

Though Katie did not want to speak extensively about her own diagnosis, she shared a vital piece of advice for the public: if you feel something inside your body that does not feel right, go get it checked out immediately and talk to a doctor.

Community members looking to support the family during this time can find information regarding their active fundraising campaign online.