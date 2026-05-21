Hazardous materials alert forces evacuations in Garden Grove before orders lifted

The Brief Orange County firefighters responded to a hazardous materials alert in Garden Grove Thursday that prompted evacuation orders. Evacuations covered areas between Western Avenue, Beach Boulevard, Garden Grove Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue before being lifted Thursday night. Officials did not disclose the hazardous material involved, and no injuries were immediately reported.



Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a hazardous materials alert in Garden Grove Thursday that forced evacuation orders, which have since been lifted.

Police were requested to handle traffic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Western and Lampson avenues, Garden Grove Police Department Sgt. Nick Jensen said.

Buildings from Western Avenue to Beach Boulevard, and from Garden Grove Boulevard to Orangewood Avenue were evacuated, Jensen said.

Those evacuation orders, along with orders for the area along Lampson Avenue from Santa Rosalia Avenue to Western Avenue, were eventually lifted as of 8:40 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which noted that street closures remained in effect in the evacuated areas until further notice.

The nature of the hazardous material was not disclosed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.