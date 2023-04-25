Anthony Avalos sentencing victim impact statements: ‘You both are evil monsters’

A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend who were convicted of torturing and murdering the woman's 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, were convicted in a non-jury trial March 7 of first-degree murder and torture for Anthony's June 21, 2018 death. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta, who found the couple guilty, handed down the life-without-parole sentences for the pair Tuesday morning after hearing more than two hours of emotional statements from the boy's relatives and friends, many of whom referred to the defendants as "monsters."

On Tuesday, several of Anthony's relatives came forward to read statements ahead of the sentencing announcement.

Victor Avalos (Anthony's father)

"I loved Anthony very much. I still do. And I miss him. I never knew this is how it was going to end for him. I wish it never happened, but it did. My kids as me if I'm okay. ‘Of course,’ I tell them. Yes, but it's not like that. I feel some type of guilt, but not being able to help him when he most needed me. I think about that every day. I miss him. But now I just don't get to hear him… say to him how I used to see him through FaceTime time or any other application. Instead, I have to go see him in the cemetery, which has never happened."

"I wish Heather would have made the right decision. Sorry. I just want to say thank you for your time, patience. I know this is not an easy case and will be good for whatever is your decision. Thank you."

Destiny (Anthony's sister)

"It has been five long years without my brother, my best friend, and my whole world. Anthony was everything to me… because of these two monsters. He is not here anymore. Anthony did not deserve any of the things that happened to him. I am a 13-year-old girl. I should not have to be here doing all this. I should be able to live a normal life."

"They both took away my ability to live a normal life as a normal girl. Sometimes I wish I could turn back time and speak up to a teacher. But I can't. You (Heather) chose a man over us your own children. You decided to let that horrible man in our lives. And that ruined everything… that hurt a lot. I don't know why you did it for."

"If it wasn't for you, Anthony would still be here, and none of us would have to be here doing this. It is also because of Heather that he is not here anymore. She did not do her job. She did not protect us. To me, you are both monsters and Heather, you're not my mother. If I knew that the abuse would have ended with me losing my brother, I would have said something. But I didn't, because I was scared and terrified. And I'm not anymore… I have learned to accept it. You guys can't hurt me anymore. I'm finally free from all the torture and abuse. And if I were to have known that this would end with me losing a brother, I would do it all over again with just one difference - that it would be me. Thank you, your Honor."

Matthew (Anthony's cousin)

"My name is Matthew Bear and I am 8 years old. I miss my cousin Anthony. I was a baby when I last saw him. I wish I could remember all our time together. But all I have is pictures and stories that my family tells me. Anthony was full of life and love. He always played with me and made me laugh. I have family and I have a video that I like to play over and over from him making me laugh. When I was little, we were about five. We will never get to see Anthony grow up. I will never get to play with my older cousin."

"Heather, who's supposed to be my aunt, took Anthony away from us. Heather is an evil monster and she deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison. I don't forgive Heather for taking my cousin's life, and I hope she gets beat up in jail… I hope Heather has a horrible life. Anthony's in a better place. And someday we'll be together again, and we will be able to make new memories. I always carry you (Anthony) in my heart and miss you very much. Thank you for your time."

Dana (Anthony's cousin)

"I used to call her my aunt but now I only call her a monster that has brought so much sadness and depression into my family. When he died, you didn't just take him from me. I lost my mother… when she was sent through depression. Because of his death, I rarely saw her anymore. I only saw her crying and in pain. She was no longer able to be a mother figure as she was before. And I had to go years without any affection or time from her. I lost my father. I've seen him, tried to care for my mom and everything else in the house while he was also suffering in silence. I felt pain for him. I couldn't even begin to describe."

"When you killed Anthony and took away a piece of my family. You put a hole in all of our hearts that could never be healed. When they killed Anthony, they not only took my cousin only for me, it took someone I saw as a brother… someone I grew up with whom I shared so many memories with. Someone I had so much love for."

"I'll never forget the day my mom left the hospital after she got the call. I had never seen her leave the house so fast that I was so confused. But the next day we got the call… I would never get to see him again. I always thought I'd be able to see my cousin again, but that dream was crushed thanks to Heather. The truth of what this monster did to him will forever be embedded into my mind, and no amount of time or hope will ever feel the pain I have in my heart because of that. No matter how many years go by, the pain of his death will always linger. The sadness, the pain, the anger, all of the emotions we all felt will never fade away. Having to be blood-related to her is something that no one should have to think about. The embarrassment and anger I feel being related to that monster like that is so strong I couldn't even begin to describe it with words."

"Growing up, I loved her. She was my family, my aunt. She was someone who was very dear to me. But she ruined that. She destroyed the image I had for her in my head. She disappointed me more than anyone in my life ever has and ruined all the love I had for her because of her actions. She is dead to me. But my heart is full today, and it's been filled with hate for the last few years for Kareem and Heather. I hope they both know the pain they've inflicted on so many, and I hope someday they will get to feel the same here that we've all had to go through because of their actions."

Luz (Anthony's cousin)

"Growing up, I had a lot of love for Heather, but now I don't think I've ever hated anyone more than I've hated her. I don't think it's possible that I'll feel this much hate in my lifetime. She took away my cousin, Anthony. Anthony was beloved by all of us, and she took him away. She took away the chance for him to have an amazing life that he deserved."

"Anthony was kind and loving. Heather chose a man over our sweet boy, Anthony. She chose a man over all of us. She chose a man over her kids, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters. She threw her whole family away for a man. Anthony loved Heather, and she was his mom. She was supposed to protect Anthony instead, and she tortured and killed him. And she ruined his life. She ruined our lives. I don't go a day without missing my baby cousin. Every day I think about how we played all day. Every day. We played it late into the night with the streetlights out, running around happy and laughing together. I will never get to play with him again. I will never get to hear his laugh again. I will never get to see his smile again."

"Heather is no longer my aunt. She is no longer our family. I barely even consider her a person now. No human being would ever do that to such a sweet boy. I wish Heather nothing but the worst. She doesn't deserve to be happy. She deserves to rot away in hell forever. I hate her and I hope she dies in the most painful way ever. We will never forget my sweet cousin, Anthony Nolan. He will live on in our hearts forever. Thank you, your honorable judge, for all your time and effort. I know this case will have a long-lasting impact in your life forever."

Concepcion Ramirez (Anthony's grandmother)

"Saying these words is very complicated for me. As Anthony's grandmother, and not having him with us is very painful. We didn't get the chance to see him grow up, as many children have the right to. And I ask myself what my grandson would have been. A fireman? Police officer? Maybe a doctor, a lawyer, or a judge. You (Heather) never saw the amazing human being that you had as a son. Because as a mother, you failed your son. Not even animals do what you did. Your duty as a mother was to defend and protect Anthony. Who would have thought that the person he had to watch out for was his own mother."

Crystal (Anthony's aunt)

"On June 20th, 2018, I got a phone call that forever changed my life. Anthony was very hurt and he may not make it. My heart immediately broke and dropped into my stomach. My worst nightmare was becoming a reality. I remember calling every hospital I could think of, trying to find where he was. I remember lying on the floor, crying in despair. Finally, after what seems like a million calls, I found him, but they couldn't give me any information. All I wanted to do was get in my car and drive the six-plus hours to get there and hold his hand while telling him everything would be all right. But I couldn't. He wasn't going to be all right. I felt super hopeless. Most 17 and a half hours after I received the first call, and received another saying they were pulling the plug. Only 30 minutes after Andy was taken off the machines, he was gone. Little buddy couldn't fight any longer. I would never be able to give him another hug or kiss. I would never get to tell him how proud he makes me or how much I love him."

"It has been four years, ten months and four days. I am still in disbelief that he's gone. I am disgusted. It was at the hands of my sister and the man that she allowed in her life."

"The day Anthony died, I went to a deep depression. So deep I thought I would never come out that day. My children lost their mother. I would never be the same. Meanwhile, she fell apart at the seams. And I know they will forever hold that image in their memories. My depression was so deep I had to check myself into an emergency outpatient mental health rehab to try to cope. I even had to quit my job because I worked with someone named Anthony. And I couldn't, I couldn't handle hearing his name. Anthony's death broke me… he would have changed the world… he wanted to help people. He wanted to protect them. We will never get to see that. And I honestly believe the world is worse off without Anthony in it. He was so kind and caring. All he wanted to do was see people smile. I miss his beautiful smile and hearing his contagious laugh."

"I miss his hugs. What I wouldn't do for just one more. I miss watching Anthony play and dance with his siblings and his cousins. He loved to love and no child should have to know the hate and pain. Not only him but his siblings endured. I have so many questions that I'm sure I will never get the answers for. Questions like how does one get off on hurting other people, especially one that you made and carried in your body for nine months? How can a grown man be a child? I struggle knowing I share a bloodline with Heather. How do we come from the same two people? How did we have the same childhood and come out so differently? We were a family and we loved each other. When we intervened, Heather cut us all off. We were no longer allowed to see or even speak to the children. We were patiently waiting for the day. We could be reunited as a family. But that opportunity was stolen from us."

"I wish Heather would have listened to me. Maybe if she did, we wouldn't be here today. Maybe she would have been a better mother. Maybe we would still be a family. I often look at my kids' beautiful faces and think to myself how amazing motherhood is. How could Heather not see that? How could she hurt her own children? How could you sit there and enjoy their pain? I just hope that Anthony's siblings know that we love and miss them dearly. We tried to save them, but the system made to protect them failed."

"I hope they know they are in our thoughts every single day, and hopefully one day we can be reunited. No amount of tears, prayers, hopes or wishes will bring him back. However, his surviving siblings need to know that justice will be served. Their pain, loss, suffering, along with the loss of their brother was not in vain. They deserve closure, peace and healing. Your Honor, I beg you, please give both Heather and Kareem the maximum sentencing allowed. These two are monsters. And monsters belong in cages. Please do not give them the opportunity to hurt anybody else."

Maria (Anthony's aunt)

"For almost 20 years of living. I never imagined myself having to stand here in front of everyone today and speak about something so hard… and although Anthony may have never been blood-related, he was still a loved child. And we saw him no different than any of us - a nephew, cousin, grandchild, a son. When Heather's family began to grow and they were no longer living with us, we made sure Anthony came along and never felt excluded."

"On the morning of June 21st, 2018, our family lost a piece of us. We lost a piece of our hearts. Along with this came PTSD, anxiety, depression, and so much more. You both took away my nephew, my mother's grandchild, my niece's best friend. And you took our child. We may never know the true reason why you both did what you did. We may never know why the both of you held so much hatred towards him. But what we do know is that we will never be able to get him back. I would never be able to play with him, have water balloon fights with him…laugh with him. Towards the both of you, I have anger and hatred. So many questions…. why him? What was the reason? Why don't you love him? Why did you do these things to him?"

"As I wrap this up, I just want to say my last words to both of them. Heather, I don't know you. I don't know this monster you became. You weren't who I met when I was a kid. You weren't who I would be so excited to see every day. You're a monster. And I hope the rest of these days you have living with guilt and regret for everything you have caused us and everything you cause these kids. Kareem, I personally don't know who you are, but you took a piece of my family. We will never be able to get back."

"You tortured these kids. And on top of that, you took a life. You're monster alongside Heather. My niece and nephew did not deserve this pain. They did not deserve to live through what you put them through. The same with Heather. May the both of you never be able to experience what joy feels like, and may the both of you never be able to have any power over anyone ever again. Thank you."

Anthony's uncle

"I want you to when you're making your decision. I'm pretty sure you already made your decision. But I want you to know that what these people did to these children is it is unspeakable. But not only what they did to him physically, they will live with the rest of their life mentally. They have to live knowing that their brother is going. They have to live knowing the guilt that they feel because they didn't say something. Those kids are strong and they need to know that they are loved and they are not to be blamed. The ones that are at blame are sitting over there in orange suits right now. They need to be in those suits for the rest of your life, Your Honor. Not only the physical abuse to this family, but the rest of the families involved."

"I have children that every time they accomplish something, sometimes they cry because Anthony is not there because you think he should be there with them. I have to watch my wife cry almost daily because of the guilt she feels inside. I've never got to express my emotions because I feel as the man of the house, I had to protect everybody else. And I want you to know, Your Honor, I'm never going to be okay with these people did to my nephew. It's still mind-blowing to me. Why are we here? Heather was there to protect them. We were here to protect them. And she did not allow it. She helped them. She planned it."

"I don't even know what to say because I'm in shock every day. You need to make sure these people never walk the streets again. Anthony is never going to be able to do anything he ever dreamed of. He will never play sports. He'll never join the military. He'll never go to college - that was one of his dreams, going to college at 10 years old. He wanted to go to college. He wanted a future. He wanted to make his life better so he can help other people. He was a protector of other children. He knew what he wanted to do in life. He was going to be something special. And these people took it away. They're going to have to remember this no matter what, even if they got life in prison. No amount of therapy or anything is going to fix this situation. But knowing that they will be locked up for life will give us that little bit of joy knowing that they're going to suffer just a little bit, just a fraction of what Anthony and those children went through."

"This is the hardest thing that a person can go through is being up here speaking like this. I have to tell you that I want my sister in jail for life. A person I called a friend at one time. I want him in jail. It shouldn't happen and it shouldn't have happened. But, you know, Anthony was a great kid and he's inspiring a lot of other kids still to this day. Every time I coach a sports team, they do it in Anthony's honor. Every time my children do make it some kind of accomplishment like they do it in Anthony's honor. So Anthony will live on. I'm sorry. It's hard to speak, so I'm going to stop. But just please, just don't let these monsters out… keep them in jail. Thank you."

Anthony's cousin

"So I've known Anthony almost my entire life. We grew up together, spent holidays and birthdays together. We had such a strong bond and connection that he was honestly the best friend I could ever ask for. Anthony was never related to me by blood. I still do call him my cousin. Anthony was my shoulder to lean on… Anthony was protective over me and my siblings. He had a tremendous amount of love for everybody. He was always there for me when I needed him. When our families drifted apart, he continued to come to our house and me and Anthony would always play with each other. Now I'm missing my other half. Anthony was full of love. He was full of laughter and life. The life that Kareem took away from him. This is what Anthony deserved. All Anthony ever did was love and care for her and his siblings. And in a split second, Anthony was stabbed in the back."

"Being here, being in court, reading words that are in memory of Anthony is something I never wanted to do. It's something I never imagined that I'd be doing. Anthony was never a bad kid. Anthony would dress up as Spiderman for Halloween. Then he waited patiently to get a slice of cake at my birthday parties, even if it was a Justin Bieber cake. Anthony always played with me because I had no one else to play with. Why is it that when I want to speak to Anthony, now I have to look up to the sky. Why do I have to look back at photos and videos of Anthony when I want to see him? I think it should be a memory. Anthony should be here."

"Anthony deserves to be here because he, along with his siblings endured the worst pain imaginable, the physical and mental torture. They felt no feelings of being loved or protected by their own mother. And I just hope that the two of you feel the same mental and physical pain, exhaustion, torture and strain that the two of you inflicted on them. I hope you feel it for eternity. The two of you don't deserve sympathy. You don't deserve anything. I wanted you to know that I hate you both so much."

"My mom always told me that hate's too strong of a word, but it's the only word that expresses my feelings… I'm turning 16 this year, and Anthony would be 15. Me and Anthony had an ongoing argument on who was older. He would say because his birthday was on the 4th of May and my 20th of May. He never understood that I was a year older. I was born a year before him. It will never get better, but I have no choice but to live with the fact that he's not here anymore or the fact that I couldn't give him a left hook and tell him that I love him. I have regrets from the last time I saw Anthony, but I do wish I could have told him that I love him and I'll never forgive myself for possibly making him feel like I didn't love him anymore."

"I can't ever say sorry, Anthony, for being mean to him, but in a way I feel bad for my 9-year-old self. I feel bad for her because I hate her. I hate her because she drove Anthony away. And that little girl deserves to be hated by her future self. But because the two of you decided to take the life of my best friend, I have to live with my regrets. I won't be able to say sorry, and I can't ever see him again. And that's because the two of you chose to not love him and treat him like the human being he was. Thank you for reminding me."

First responder at scene of Anthony's death

"I may not have known Anthony personally, but I have never stopped thinking about him. In fact, I have completely enveloped myself in him and feel hurt and care, just like mostly everyone here today. Over the years, throughout all of this, I've gotten to know him and feel him more and more. Every May 4th, every June 20th, 21st. Every time I drive by the apartment complex, by the cemetery. Hearing the name Anthony. Every pediatric call I run, I think about him in my nine years as a first responder. Of all of the hundreds of calls that I've ran, all of the trauma, tragedy and death that I had, that I and other colleagues have seen and heard of, this still surpasses them all. Never have I been a part of such a sad and disgusting situation. And as time passes and new details constantly emerge, it's only gotten worse. I can never or will ever understand the reasoning to all of this. How can someone be that evil to another person, especially to a child? And even worse, your own."

"The fact that you monsters get to keep your life after brutally taking one and negatively affecting so many others that you get to breathe, eat, laugh, and live somewhat of a life remains the most unfair. It may seem counterintuitive as someone that rushes to save lives to publicly wish death upon another human. So as a person that lives and preaches in love, I actually wish the opposite for you both. I would hope that you both are made to feel alone. Tormented, neglected, scared, confused, unwanted, unsafe, disgusting, useless, hated, lost, unloved, and every other horrible emotion you inflicted on little Anthony."

"And even more, death would only end those feelings for you. So I pray to God and all the higher powers that you both forever feel the misery you have caused, both in this life and eternally afterwards. I debated on sharing what I thought and felt, thinking that it wasn't my place. Like it wouldn't matter compared to what the family would say. But in the way that it was important to accurately share my experience and knowledge and to stand up for Anthony in reports and in testimony, I find it important to stand up for myself and his family that are left here behind with this pain to carry, to stand up here and show the impact that he has had on more than just those that knew him."

"And to speak up and show him that I care more going way beyond my job as an EMT paramedic. I've always hated hearing. Well, now he doesn't have to suffer anymore. No, he should have never suffered in the first place. He should have never experienced that pain and death should not have been have finally ended it and murder should have never been part of the narrative. I'm sorry."

"To the family members, teachers, guardians, friends, and all the other first responders and medical personnel. Anthony's legal team and anyone also affected by losing him. I'm also sorry to the other children that were treated wrongfully and experienced this atrocity. But I mostly. Sorry to you, Anthony. If this ever happened to you. I can only hope now that you know that you never deserve the evil that was imposed upon you. That it was them that was the problem. And you were better than anything you ever received. In a way, I am thankful that it was me who showed up on the worst day. I am forever grateful to have gotten to know you, even if I had to be in only the most unfortunate circumstances. I am honored with the responsibility bestowed upon me for standing up for you in your corner. And as I am glad this is all finally coming to a close. Even though I wish the outcome was nearly as equal as the one that was given to you, I will forever carry a special place for you in my heart."

LA County sheriff's deputy at scene of Anthony's death

" I work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. I was the first person on scene at the apartment where Anthony Avalos was found unconscious on the living room floor. In all 14 years working as a deputy, this case has bothered me the most. Seeing the lifeless body of a young Anthony Avalos lying on the floor was very disheartening. Well, I was helping to save the life of Anthony, and I cannot forget the mother, Heather, defending herself, blaming all the torture marks on Anthony, following in his bedroom or playing basketball the day before. All I remember is Heather saying she did not do anything to Anthony. Is she not understanding why we were questioning the other children in the apartment?"

"I'm sorry, but if Anthony was my child and he was lying on the floor dying, I'd be freaking out and trying to help him. Heather at no time showed any emotion. I just hope she gets the punishment she deserves, and this does not happen to another helpless child again."