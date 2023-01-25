Anthony Avalos trial: Opening arguments begin in murder, torture of 10-year-old Lancaster boy

Opening arguments begin Wednesday in the trial of a mother and her boyfriend charged in the torture-murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos in Lancaster.

A grand jury indicted Heather Maxine Barron, 32, and her boyfriend, Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 36, in October 2018 on charges that they murdered the boy and abused two other children in the household. The District Attorney's Office in May 2021 reversed course and announced it would no longer seek the death penalty against the pair, who now face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Barron and Leiva's trial is expected to last five weeks.

Avalos was starved and tortured for days before his death June 21, sometimes by younger brothers and sisters forced to take part in the beatings, according to prosecutors who have charged his mother and her boyfriend with his murder.

The torture included slamming the boy onto the bedroom floor, whipping him with a belt and cord, pouring hot sauce into his mouth and forbidding him to use the bathroom, according to the documents.

"Despite these continued allegations of abuse, and some being found substantiated, DCFS continued to leave the children in Barron's and Leiva's care, exposing Anthony and his half-siblings to continued torture and abuse," the plaintiffs' court papers alleged.

Eight siblings witnessed and were forced to take part in some of the abuse, which according to the documents included making the other children fight Anthony and forcing the children keep watch "so Anthony would remain standing or kneeling."

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Anthony’s home a day before he died at a hospital. His mother said the boy had fallen down stairs.

Anthony was taken to a local hospital where his heart stopped and he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed.

Anthony also had reddened eyes and numerous bruises, cuts and scrapes on his forehead, nose, mouth, cheek, neck, legs, shoulder, hips, back, buttocks, stomach, ankle, legs and foot.

County child welfare officials had received a dozen referrals of suspected child abuse about the boy from 2013 until 2016. Anthony had been removed from his home for several months when some of the reports of abuse were substantiated. He was returned after family members received in-home counseling, welfare officials said.

After Anthony’s death, authorities removed the eight other children — aged between 11 months and 12 years old — from the home and placed them in the care of county child welfare workers.

Anthony's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles County, alleging the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuses of Anthony and his half-siblings. The county settled that case for $32 million.

Barron and Leiva each face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.