Another heatwave rolls into SoCal

As folks prepare to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, an extreme heatwave will bear down on parts of Southern California.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an extended period of hot conditions is coming starting Sunday, June 30.

High temperatures are expected to be between five and 15 degrees above normal.

The NWS released a chart showing the "worst case scenario" for daily high temperatures. Palmdale could see highs of 110° F and 113° F from Wednesday through Sunday.

Paso Robles could see some of the highest temperatures, with Friday, July 5 reaching 118° F. Santa Clarita could also see highs of 109° F on Friday as well.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Saturday, June 29. Heat warnings will be in effect for most inland areas beginning on Sunday and will last all week.

An excessive heat warning was issued for Riverside County's low desert area until Thursday 8 p.m.

An excessive heat watch was issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and L.A. counties from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6. For San Bernardino and Riverside counties that watch is in effect from Sunday, June 30 to Friday, July 5.

Officials say with the extreme heat, there is a greater chance for heat illnesses and the elevated risk of wildfires.