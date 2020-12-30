Another grim milestone: LA County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

article

Just moments after it was announced a new strain of the coronavirus was detected in Southern California, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county has now surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Adding to what has been week after week of alarming coronavirus case trends during the ongoing surge, Ferrer said the county is now averaging about 150 COVID deaths per day, nearly equivalent to the number of people who die of all other causes in the county on a daily basis. The county is reporting 274 new deaths, for a total of 10,056, along with 10,392 new cases.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.