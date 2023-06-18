Annual Father's Day car show vrooms into Beverly Hills

It’s Father's Day in Beverly Hills and the city, as it does every year, is putting a spotlight on the day with its annual car show called The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance.

Around 44,000 visitors showed up to look at about more than 100 incredible cars.

Car collector Jack Nethercutt, who owns some 300 valuable cars, owns a one-of-a-kind 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Coupe. It won the Best of Show Prize at this car show.

"About 20 [million]!" is what Nethercutt estimated the car's value to be.

If you ask car collector Todd Blue, he’ll tell you it’s the "best day of the year for me."

On this day, his 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet picked up the Mayor’s Award for the most elegant car.

His daughter Gracie said Father's Day was all about "celebrating our dad."

You also can't forget grandpas like Aliza Sabban’s granddad. She thinks he is great!

So is Jay Leno, who’s known for his car collection. Leno hosted the awards show on stage. On FOX 11 he hosts "You Bet Your Life!"

Leno looked down at the glass bowl awards and said "those would be good for fish."

From the mayor to Leno, it was a good Father's Day on Rodeo Drive.

"Today was all about the dads, and a free, world-class car show is the perfect way to celebrate," said Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance founder Bruce Meyer. "We try to bring new and incredible cars to this show each year, and the generous support of both local owners and our amazing sponsors made that possible. It’s fun seeing the community get to enjoy them."

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the community. Meyer and Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold presented $5,000 checks to the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Here's a full list of award winners:

Best of Show – The Nethercutt Collection, 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Coupe by Dubos

Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant – Todd Blue, 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SC Cabriolet

Chairman’s Award – 1935 Duesenberg Model J LWB Convertible Coupe by Rollston

Icon Award: Timeless Classic – Peter Brotman, 1968 Lamborghini Miura

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish – Matt Katz, 1953 Fiat V8 by Vignale

Police Chief’s Award: Life in the Fast Lane – Tomy Drissi, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Chaparral Trans-Am Racer

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Unique – Hiram Bond, 1980 Chevrolet Corvette/Cadillac Custom

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Fashionable – Maurice Moore, 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz

Carroll Shelby Award: Most Sporting – Mike Regalia, 1972 Ferrari 365GTB/4

Steve McQueen Award: Classic Sports Car – Nick Clemence, 1965 Ferrari 275GTB

Most Outrageous – Hunter Kim, 1961 Volkswagen FB County Micro Bus

Most Passionate Enthusiast – Philip Sarofim

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return on Father’s Day, June 16, 2024.