Annie's Soul Delicious opens new location in Fairfax District
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles soul food restaurant has opened a new location in the Fairfax District.
What we know:
Peach cobbler egg rolls, sweet potato pie, banana pudding, and mini-cornbread muffins served with "magic butter" are just some of the items on the menu at Annie's Soul Delicious.
The restaurant is celebrating its grand reopening at a new location.
"Everything is what I needed, and it just felt like home inside," said owner Annalisa Mastroianni Johnson.
Its new location is at 339 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036.
Dig deeper:
The restaurant was featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri.
Giving Second Chances
Local perspective:
Johnson believes in second chances and hires those living in halfway houses.
"We give people these second chances. These guys are so grateful," she said. "In the kitchen, everyone is equal...and it's created a wonderful community."
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- Blue Plate Oysterette, a Santa Monica restaurant, closing Jan. 2026 amid homeless crisis in area
- Many restaurant owners considering raising prices to keep up with inflation
- Tiffany Haddish boosts fundraiser for beloved LA soul food restaurant
The Source: This story was written with information from Good Day LA Brooke Thomas' live reporting on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.