Case of animal abuse caught on video in LA, witnesses say officers failed to act

A shocking case of animal abuse was caught on video near Union Station. Witnesses say police didn't act, so rescuers stepped in.

The incident, recorded on November 16, captures the dog crying out as a man is heard striking it repeatedly. Witnesses say they immediately called police, but no officers responded. Instead, they posted the video on social media, where it quickly spread.

What they're saying:

"You can see the tent violently shaking and the dog screaming as the man is striking the dog over and over again," said CJ Kim with Good Tails Rescue. "Immediately, you feel anger. You feel incredible sadness, just knowing that a non-verbal animal is experiencing that type of abuse."

Kim, founder of Good Tails Rescue, and Sandra Viveros of Compton Paw Patrol sprang into action. They reported the abuse again to the LAPD and began working to rescue the dog, known as Kiba.

"I couldn’t go to bed knowing this dog was going to be there suffering getting beat," Viveros told FOX 11.

When Kim arrived at the spot where the dog was being kept, she says she witnessed the dog being beaten again.

"I suddenly heard a dog squeal, and immediately I saw the man striking the dog, so I called 911," Kim explained.

Two LAPD officers arrived and spoke with the man and woman claiming to own the dog. They examined Kiba, and told her there was nothing they could do. Kim says she pressed them to remove the dog and take him for a veterinary exam but was again told no.

"I asked are you absolutely sure you can not remove this dog from them and take it to the vet where they can get property checked out, and he said no," Kim added.

However, LAPD’s own training materials instruct officers to remove an animal when it is in immediate danger, even if there are no visible injuries. Both rescuers insist Kiba was clearly at risk. They say the couple offered to relinquish the dog for $200, a price the rescuers paid.

"They’re going to continue doing the same thing because nothing is being done," Viveros said. "They should be taking action. They should be pressing charges."

The case has sparked questions about whether officers are properly trained to handle animal-cruelty calls and whether established protocols were followed that night.

Kim says, "I would love for LAPD to train their officers in regards to animal cruelty cases because clearly there is a disconnect."

The other side:

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying, "We are currently working to gather additional information about this incident and the responding officers’ actions. If our review determines that appropriate action was not taken, the matter will be addressed in accordance with Department policy. The LAPD takes all allegations of animal cruelty extremely seriously. The Department recently partnered with LA Animal Services on a new initiative from the Mayor’s Office to improve the response to animal neglect and cruelty in the downtown area."

Mayor Karen Bass also issued the following statement, "The Mayor’s Office finds the actions shown in the video absolutely reprehensible. It is because of these types of incidents that Mayor Bass launched a new initiative on November 6 to investigate allegations of animal cruelty in Skid Row. Although in the early stages, the initiative is already making a difference. There is an open investigation into this incident through a partnership with LAPD and LA Animal Services. Thanks to the support of a local animal rescue, and enhanced communication between LAPD and LA Animal Services as a result of Mayor Bass’ initiative, the dog is now in the care of LA Animal Services and being evaluated for injuries. Every action we take for animals builds a more humane city."

Below is a guide LAPD officers follow on handling animal cruelty reports.

Dig deeper:

Cases of animal abuse in Skid Row and surrounding areas have been recently increasing.

From South L.A. to Skid Row to Hollywood, activists are finding dogs that have been burned, mutilated, or stuffed into trash bags and suitcases at or near homeless encampments.