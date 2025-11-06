Dogs burned, mutilated, stuffed in trash bags Los Angeles, animal rescuers say

The Brief Animal rescuers in Los Angeles are discovering dogs that have been burned, mutilated, or stuffed into trash bags and suitcases near homeless encampments. Mayor Bass's office announced a new initiative to investigate animal cruelty, while a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the medical expenses of a severely burned dog named Luke.



WARNING: This report contains graphic and upsetting details. Viewer discretion is highly advised.

LOS ANGELES – It’s a disturbing pattern that animal rescuers say has reached a crisis point across Los Angeles.

From South L.A. to Skid Row to Hollywood, activists are finding dogs that have been burned, mutilated, or stuffed into trash bags and suitcases at or near homeless encampments.

"We’ve seen a lot of complete horror recently," one rescuer said as photos of the victims show graphic and heartbreaking scenes, most too disturbing to share without heavy blurring.

Sandra Viveros, of Compton Paw Patrol, and fellow rescuer Sarah Watrous say they discovered one of the most shocking cases on Halloween near 51st and Flower in South L.A. They say the dog, now named Luke, had been intentionally set on fire and was found in agony inside a tent.

"Witnesses say the dog was running, screaming, on fire, trying to get into people’s homes for help," Viveros said.

"The damage to this dog is very intentional," Watrous added. "It looks like they put a lighter to his ear."

Just a few blocks away, Deneene Johnson says she found another dog’s burned body wrapped in a trash bag and left on the sidewalk along East Florence Avenue. And in Hollywood, rescuers discovered a dead dog stuffed into a suitcase near Franklin and Van Ness.

"We’ve gotten multiple calls recently about dogs that were burned alive, decomposing in trash cans and bags," said Joey Tuccio of Starts With One Today Animal Rescue.

Activists say they’ve been pleading with city leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass for years to take action.

Tuccio said, "My message to Mayor Karen Bass is to wake up. We've been trying to get your attention for years. We've done protests, we've done petitions, we've talked at City Hall. You have not even acknowledged us. You have not even acknowledged the animal crisis. So, we need you to pay attention. Enough is enough. Dogs are literally dying on the streets."

In response, Mayor Bass’s office issued the following statement:

"Animal abuse is absolutely unacceptable, which is why the Mayor launched a new initiative to investigate allegations of animal cruelty. While the initiative currently involves LAPD officers assigned to Skid Row, the goal is to expand the initiative citywide. Angelenos are encouraged to report crimes against animals online at lacrimestoppers.org (https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/) or the Crimestoppers tip line at 800-222-TIPS. Angelenos may also report a crime in progress by calling 911."

As for Luke, the burned dog rescued in South Los Angeles, he requires daily anesthesia, oxygen support, and around-the-clock care.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover his medical expenses. Activists are also searching for experienced fosters and adopters to care for Luke and other rescued dogs.