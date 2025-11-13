14 dogs recovered after officers discover puppy mill at Skid Row homeless encampment

article

LAPD officers discovered an illegal puppy mill in Skid Row, recovering 14 dogs.

According to the police department, during a field enforcement operation, officers discovered a puppy mill within a homeless encampment. Fourteen severely emaciated and sick dogs and puppies were removed. They will each receive medical treatment. The animals’ owner, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was taken into custody. The suspect may face additional charges for animal abuse and neglect.

"We will not tolerate sidewalk breeding or the serious neglect of these animals," the police department said in a statement. "During the first week of operations, officers assigned to @LAPD_OCB and @LAAnimalServices have already made significant strides in working with Skid Row pet owners and investigating cases of animal abuse and neglect."

Cases of animal abuse in Skid Row have been recently increasing.

From South L.A. to Skid Row to Hollywood, activists are finding dogs that have been burned, mutilated, or stuffed into trash bags and suitcases at or near homeless encampments.

"We’ve seen a lot of complete horror recently," one rescuer said as photos of the victims show graphic and heartbreaking scenes, most too disturbing to share without heavy blurring.

Sandra Viveros, of Compton Paw Patrol, and fellow rescuer Sarah Watrous say they discovered one of the most shocking cases on Halloween near 51st and Flower in South L.A. They say the dog, now named Luke, had been intentionally set on fire and was found in agony inside a tent.

"Witnesses say the dog was running, screaming, on fire, trying to get into people’s homes for help," Viveros said.

Just a few blocks away, Deneene Johnson says she found another dog’s burned body wrapped in a trash bag and left on the sidewalk along East Florence Avenue. And in Hollywood, rescuers discovered a dead dog stuffed into a suitcase near Franklin and Van Ness.

"We’ve gotten multiple calls recently about dogs that were burned alive, decomposing in trash cans and bags," said Joey Tuccio of Starts With One Today Animal Rescue.

Activists say they’ve been pleading with city leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass for years to take action.

In a story first reported by FOX 11 on Nov. 6, Mayor Bass’ office issued a statement saying, "Animal abuse is absolutely unacceptable, which is why the Mayor launched a new initiative to investigate allegations of animal cruelty. While the initiative currently involves LAPD officers assigned to Skid Row, the goal is to expand the initiative citywide. Angelenos are encouraged to report crimes against animals online at lacrimestoppers.org (https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/) or the Crimestoppers tip line at 800-222-TIPS. Angelenos may also report a crime in progress by calling 911."