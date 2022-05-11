Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in OC

article

Actor-comedian Andy Dick was booked Wednesday on suspicion of felony sexual battery in a campground at O'Neill Regional park in Trabuco Canyon.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the park at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road to the campgrounds, where a man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by the comedian, Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

Deputies would not disclose any details of the allegations other than to say Dick was booked on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

Dick was seen on the Billabong_Matt YouTube site being escorted out of an RV at the park.

Dick was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.