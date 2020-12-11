Anaheim shooting suspect throws himself out window

A four-hour barricade situation came to a dramatic ending after a shooting suspect threw himself out of a window from the second floor of an apartment building in Anaheim on Friday morning, authorities said. After jumping out of the window, he was taken into custody by police.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting about 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Gramercy Avenue, near Chippewa Avenue, and found a shooting victim, who was in surgery and expected to survive, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and used gas around 5 a.m., causing the suspect to jump out of a rear window before being arrested with the help of a police dog. It was unclear if the unidentified suspect sustained any injuries in the jump.

