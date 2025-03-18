Anaheim residents protest against potential Medicaid cuts that will 'hurt everyone'

article

The Brief Residents came out to protest in Anehein on Tuesday to speak out against potential cuts to Medicaid and Medi-Cal. Protesters said they're concerned their benefits will be cut in the Trump administration's budget. Rep. Young Kim said that she will not sign a budget that "does not protect vital Medicaid services for the most vulnerable."



Dozens of protesters gathered outside in Anaheim on Tuesday to voice their concerns over potential cuts to healthcare services in Congress' upcoming budget cuts.

Medicaid protests in Anaheim

What we know:

Demonstrators marched, chanted and even laid down outside the Anaheim offices of Rep. Young Kim. They marched around Kim's office, even blocking the front door for a while. They sa they're concerned about losing healthcare benefits.

Republicans have been debating how to meet the Trump administration's trimmed-down budget without cutting into critical programs like Medicaid and Medi-Cal.

Some Republicans warn that adequate spending cuts can be attained if they overhaul Medicaid, promising to overhaul it and improve it, without cutting benefits.

Cuts will ‘hurt everybody'

What they're saying:

But several at the rally on Tuesday seemed doubtful. Many said they're scared of losing benefits and coverage.

James Gallagher said he could go blind within six months without expensive eye treatments.

"Young Kims is my representative, and we are really concerned if they do these cuts to Medicaid it's going to hurt everybody," Gallagher said.

Josephine Rios says her 7-year-old grandson's medications to control his cerebral palsy cost $5,000 a month.

Cynthia Williams cannot afford to pay more for medications or treatment for her daughter Kaylee, blind and physically disabled since birth.

"These are real people," Williams said. "These are not just numbers on a piece of paper!"

Medicaid's impact

By the numbers:

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Medicaid covers one in five Americans, and cost the Federal Government $618 billion last year.

It's the third-largest line item after Medicare programs for older Americans and Social Security.

Rep. Kim on budget cuts

The other side:

In response to FOX 11's request for comment, Rep. Kim's office sent a statement Kim issued in February, saying that she will not sign a budget that cuts "vital" Medicaid services.

The full statement read:

"This resolution provides a framework for fiscal spending and does not make cuts to any specific programs – it simply allows us to move the ball forward in creating a budget that uses taxpayer dollars as effectively as possible to serve the American people," said Rep. Young Kim. "I want to be very clear that I understand how important Medicaid is for many in our community to access healthcare services. As this process moves forward, I will continue to make clear that a budget that does not protect vital Medicaid services for the most vulnerable, provide tax relief for small businesses, and address the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions will not receive my vote."

She also said that "a government shutdown would put these programs in limbo for so many Americans."

What's next:

Republicans have not announced any specific cuts, and remain in talks.