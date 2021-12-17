Anaheim Police recover 15 packages from suspected juvenile porch pirates

Anaheim Police announced Friday that they'd recovered stolen packages from multiple homes thanks to a tip from a resident.

"Yesterday an unlucky victim called us after having a package stolen," the department said in a Facebook post. "Lucky for us, the victim got a good vehicle description. Lucky for the victim, Sergeant Gonzalez was working."

According to the post, Sergeant Gonzalez was able to track down the vehicle, pictured as a black four-door SUV, and arrested the two juveniles in the car. It appears the person who called the police wasn't the only victim of the holiday porch pirates. Anaheim Police say they recovered 15 packages in total from five separate victims.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

After recovering the packages, Gonzalez returned all 15 to their rightful owners.

According to a recent survey from Safewise, an estimated 210 million packages were nabbed from Americans' doorsteps in the last year, and three out of four Americans say they've had a package stolen at least once. While Los Angeles didn't crack Safewise's top 10 worst metro areas for porch pirates, San Francisco has claimed one of the top two spots each of the last four years.

Luckily for five Anaheim residents, they don't have to worry about being part of those statistics, now that their packages are home in time for the rest of the holiday season.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.