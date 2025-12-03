Woman in custody after police chase across San Fernando Valley

A woman is in custody – but not before leading a police chase across the San Fernando Valley.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Wednesday, December 3.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove past parts of Arleta, Pacoima and Reseda before ditching the car near Panorama City. The woman was detained after a short foot chase.

Officials did not specify if the suspect has a criminal history or if she is wanted for other crimes. It is unknown where the car may have been allegedly stolen from.