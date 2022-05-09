Body found in SUV after police investigate reports of screaming in Anaheim

A man was detained when police investigating reports of screaming coming from a parked SUV found the body of another man inside the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and saw a man exiting the SUV parked in a residential neighborhood of Anaheim, police said in a statement.

"Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers located a recently deceased adult male who had suffered trauma," the statement said. "Detectives are not disclosing the nature of the injuries to the victim."

The other man was detained and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, officials said.