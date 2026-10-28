9 Mexican nationals in San Bernardino linked to Sinaloa Cartel busted in cargo theft ring
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Nine people connected to the Sinaloa Cartel have been arrested following an investigation into organized train cargo theft, San Bernardino County officials announced.
What we know:
Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spent 12 months tracking the suspects and vehicles linked to burglaries targeting BNSF Railway trains. Officials said millions of dollars worth of property was stolen throughout the operation.
On Friday, Oct. 16, investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of East 25th Street, near North Harrison Street and East Marshall Boulevard in San Bernardino.
At the scene, authorities recovered more than $333,000 worth of merchandise, including JBL speakers, Logitech computer hardware, Victoria's Secret items, and Nike and New Balance shoes.
Deputies also seized four semiautomatic handguns, a surveillance drone, a large sum of cash, tools used to breach train cargo containers, fentanyl and four vehicles connected to recent train burglaries.
The suspects were identified as:
- Jose Navarrete, 24
- Brian Iran Fontes-Carrillo, 27
- Mauro Ruiz-Medina, 30
- Pastor Pena-Lerma, 43
- Alfredo Covarrubias-Navarrete, 24
- Jose Alfredo Castillo-Baca, 24
- Jose Ismael Palafox-Bernal, 18
- Cesar Daniel Navarrete-Martinez, 31
- Cristian Erubiel Navarrete-Zapien, 23
According to officials, all nine suspects are Mexican nationals. They were booked into the Central Detention Center on charges including conspiracy, theft of railroad property and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Photos of the suspects were not released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to contact the sheriff's department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting "REPORT" to 844-909-3006, or online.
The Source: This story was written with information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.