9 Mexican nationals in San Bernardino linked to Sinaloa Cartel busted in cargo theft ring

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The Brief Nine Mexican nationals linked to the Sinaloa Cartel were arrested following a yearlong investigation into train cargo burglaries in San Bernardino County. Authorities served a search warrant on Oct. 16, recovering over $333,000 in stolen goods, handguns, tools, cash, fentanyl, a surveillance drone and four vehicles. The suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy and theft of railroad property, with millions of dollars in total cargo stolen during the operation.



Nine people connected to the Sinaloa Cartel have been arrested following an investigation into organized train cargo theft, San Bernardino County officials announced.

What we know:

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spent 12 months tracking the suspects and vehicles linked to burglaries targeting BNSF Railway trains. Officials said millions of dollars worth of property was stolen throughout the operation.

On Friday, Oct. 16, investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of East 25th Street, near North Harrison Street and East Marshall Boulevard in San Bernardino.

At the scene, authorities recovered more than $333,000 worth of merchandise, including JBL speakers, Logitech computer hardware, Victoria's Secret items, and Nike and New Balance shoes.

Deputies also seized four semiautomatic handguns, a surveillance drone, a large sum of cash, tools used to breach train cargo containers, fentanyl and four vehicles connected to recent train burglaries.

The suspects were identified as:

Jose Navarrete, 24

Brian Iran Fontes-Carrillo, 27

Mauro Ruiz-Medina, 30

Pastor Pena-Lerma, 43

Alfredo Covarrubias-Navarrete, 24

Jose Alfredo Castillo-Baca, 24

Jose Ismael Palafox-Bernal, 18

Cesar Daniel Navarrete-Martinez, 31

Cristian Erubiel Navarrete-Zapien, 23

According to officials, all nine suspects are Mexican nationals. They were booked into the Central Detention Center on charges including conspiracy, theft of railroad property and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Photos of the suspects were not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to contact the sheriff's department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling or texting "REPORT" to 844-909-3006, or online.