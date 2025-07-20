Anaheim jewelry store owner scares off mob of thieves by firing warning shot

article

The Brief The owner of an Anaheim jewelry store scared off a mob of thieves trying to break in by shooting a warning shot at them. Around 20 people tried to break into Al-Amira Jewelry with sledgehammers and pickaxes on July 17. Some of the owner's familymembers were in the store during the attempted robbery.



An Anaheim businessowner recently scared off a mob of thieves trying to break into his store by firing a warning shot at the crowd. The whole thing was caught on store security footage.

What we know:

The attempted robbery happened at Al-Amira Jewelry on July 17. The owner told FOX 11 that it was close to closing time, when five cars pulled up to the front of the store.

Security camera footage showed about 20 people piling out of the cars and mobbing the store's entrance. Some of them had sledgehammers and pickaxes and started smashing the door.

SUGGESTED: East Hollywood car crash: Dozens injured waiting outside nightclub; driver attacked

Seconds later, though, the group scattered, got back into their cars, and they all drove off.

Video from inside the store showed the other angle. When the people inside saw the thieves, they ran behind the counter. Several came back out to the front, armed. That's when the owner fired one shot.

What they're saying:

The store's owner, said he thinks the group was watching the store. He said the group moved in just several minutes after one of the last customers left the store.

The owner said he heard a loud noise, and when he looked at the door, he saw "many people. I can't count it."

"Then I have to defend myself and my store and my employees. I take my gun, I shoot one bullet, I scare him (the person at the door), he moved and the problem is done," The owner said.

The owner said that some of his familymembers were in the store when the group rushed the door.

Dig deeper:

The owner's lawyer told FOX 11 that the store has had one similar incident before, but the thieves couldn't get into the store then either.