Dozens of people were injured early Saturday morning in a car attack in East Hollywood.

What we know:

Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department, told The Associated Press that a person drove a vehicle into a crowd of people that were waiting to enter a nightclub along Santa Monica Boulevard.

At least three people are in critical condition and another 30 people were hurt. Van Gerpen said that one of the patients had a gunshot wound.

The majority of people waiting in line were women, and the driver also hit a taco truck and a valet stand.

What we don't know:

Officials didn’t say yet if they believed the driver crashed intentionally, or what a motive may have been.

Officials also didn’t say yet how the person who was shot may have been connected.

They also didn’t name which nightclub the crowd was waiting at outside.

