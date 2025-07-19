Expand / Collapse search

East Hollywood car crash: Dozens injured waiting outside nightclub

By Megan Ziegler
Published  July 19, 2025 5:39am PDT
East Hollywood
30 injured, car plows into crowd in East Hollywood

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a vehicle has driven into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring 30 people.

The Brief

    • A vehicle rammed into a crowd of mostly women waiting to enter a nightclub along Santa Monica Boulevard early Saturday morning.
    • The LA City Fire Department said at least 30 people were hurt, including three people in critical condition.
    • The driver also hit a taco truck and a valet stand.

Dozens of people were injured early Saturday morning in a car attack in East Hollywood

East Hollywood car attack

What we know:

Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department, told The Associated Press that a person drove a vehicle into a crowd of people that were waiting to enter a nightclub along Santa Monica Boulevard.

At least three people are in critical condition and another 30 people were hurt. Van Gerpen said that one of the patients had a gunshot wound.

The majority of people waiting in line were women, and the driver also hit a taco truck and a valet stand. 

What we don't know:

Officials didn’t say yet if they believed the driver crashed intentionally, or what a motive may have been. 

Officials also didn’t say yet how the person who was shot may have been connected. 

They also didn’t name which nightclub the crowd was waiting at outside. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Los Angeles City Fire Department, as reported by The Associated Press.

