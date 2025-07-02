Several thieves storm Artesia jewelry store in bold smash-and-grab

Surveillance video captured a dramatic smash-and-grab robbery involving at least a dozen suspects at a jewelry store in Artesia, as terrified victims took cover and watched the chaos unfold.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened July 1 just before 6 p.m. at Amber Jewelers on 18500 Pioneer Blvd. in Artesia.

Footage from a Ring camera shows a group of at least 12 masked men storming into the store, smashing display cases, and stuffing handfuls of jewelry into bags before fleeing the scene.

During the robbery, three people hid near a counter, on the floor, for safety as the suspects ransacked the store. Once the group left, the individuals could be seen standing up and looking around the room in shock.

SUGGESTED: 7 foreign nationals arrested in multi-million-dollar Glendale jewelry heist

The exact value of the stolen items and the damage to the store is unknown.

The robbery is being investigated by the Lakewood Sheriff Station. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department – Lakewood Sheriff Station at (562) 623-3500. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.