Woman killed, man hospitalized in Anaheim house fire

Neighbors were stunned Monday after a woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with burn injuries when a home in Anaheim became engulfed in flames.

Officials with the Anaheim Fire Department said they received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a single-family home with heavy fire in the 2700 block of Verde Avenue, located near the intersection of East South and South Rio Vista streets.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a half hour, Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Authorities said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to UCI Medical Center. The names of the victims have not been released, but neighbors told FOX 11 they were a mother and her adult son.

Neighbors in the close-knit community also told FOX 11 off-camera that they were heartbroken.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home appears to be a total loss.

