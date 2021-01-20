Orange County to open second 'super' vaccine distribution site

article

Orange County announced it is opening a second "super" vaccine distribution site this coming weekend.

The new site, Soka University in Aliso Viejo, opens Saturday, January 23 at 8 a.m.

The announcement comes days after the county opened its first major vaccine distribution site at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Orange County says it plans to open more of these major distribution sites as the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine doses become more available. The county is expecting the need for at least five "Super Point of Dispensing" sites.

You can click here for more information on receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Orange County.

Below is a press release from Orange County:

