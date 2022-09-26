Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said.

Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a day before he was released after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant came after shocking video showed a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway

According to authorities, Abad surrendered the dog - a black male Labradoodle named Steeler - to staff at Center-Sinai Animal Hospital Wednesday night. Steeler has since been placed with Orange County Animal Care where he will be examined by a veterinarian to determine his condition.

Steeler the dog / Anaheim Police Department

Abad is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 10 in Fullerton on one felony count of animal cruelty.