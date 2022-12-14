Amy Yasbeck discusses John Ritter Foundation; What families need to know about aortic health

Autopsy reports have been released on the death of soccer journalist Grant Wahl.

According to officials, it was revealed that Wahl died of ruptured aortic aneurysm. The cause of death hits home for actress and activist Amy Yasbeck. Yasbeck is the widow of John Ritter, who died of aortic dissection in 2003.

On Wednesday, Yasbeck joined the special report to discuss her nonprofit the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. The foundation was launched in hopes of spreading awareness of aortic health and prevent it from happening to other families.

For more information on the foundation honoring Ritter, you can click here.

According to the foundation, here are some of the things you should know*:

Aorta is the body’s main and largest artery

Ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm is a ballooning or enlargement of the first part of the aorta closest to the heart

Aortic dissection happens when the blood tears through the inner layer of the aorta, and then begins to flow through the wall of the aorta. The dissection further destabilizes the aorta, which can lead to aortic rupture and sudden death. An acute aortic dissection is a deadly condition.

Up to 50% of people who suffer an aortic dissection die suddenly and never make it to the hospital

*=information taken from the foundation's website.