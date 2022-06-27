Amtrak train derails in Missouri with several injuries after hitting dump truck

Amtrak has confirmed that a train has derailed in Missouri en route to Chicago from Los Angeles.

"On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm," the company posted on its website.

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," the statement continued.

Amtrak said eight cars and two locomotives had derailed. The company also said there were 12 crew members on board.

Several people have posted photos of the derailment on social media.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.