5 injured after Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Ventura County

Five people were hurt and train service through a busy part of Ventura County has been put on hold following a crash involving an Amtrak Surfliner train and a semi-truck, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 118 and Sand Canyon Road. Six Amtrak train cars were involved that were carrying an estimated 95 passengers and five crew members.

California Highway Patrol investigators said the big rig driver was legally crossing from the southbound side of Highway 118. The track arms were up, but the large vehicle became disabled on the train tracks at the time of the collision.

Five passengers on the train were hurt while the truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Crews are hoping service between Moorpark and Camarillo can resume at some point Wednesday morning.