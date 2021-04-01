Amoeba Music reopens at new location in Hollywood

After being closed for a year, Amoeba Music has finally reopened its doors… this time at a new location in Hollywood.

It was a packed house on April 1st as people waited in line to get inside the new store located at 6200 Hollywood Blvd.

Amoeba Music closed its doors to the public in April of 2020 citing concerns of the pandemic. They didn’t reopen until relocating to the new location. Amoeba Music lost its famed home on Sunset Boulevard to make way for a housing development project.

For many people, walking into Amoeba Music brings back a sense of nostalgia.

"I’ve been to the old one but I feel like a lot of people are more excited about this one opening," said one customer who was waiting in line. "There’s only three in California and this one is in the heart of LA, so it’s a big thing," said another.

The original staff is back, as are the massive racks of LP’s and CD’s. You can still trade, and/or buy, or just hangout – although due to COVID limitations there will be a time limit.

The new location is more open and better lit… so the beautiful artwork on the walls looks even better. The parking is a brand new multi-level facility with 75 minutes validation with any purchase. Everyone has to wear masks and distance themselves, and of course there is plenty of plexiglass on counters and registers.

Co-owner Jim Henderson explains they want to be safe and do things carefully. He is overwhelmed with the support from the fans, which by the way, go from people old enough to buy LP’s when they were first issued, to tons of millennials and teenagers, taking selfies and yes, looking at records and CD’s.

"The trading counter is still open socially distancing, but we are still buying and that’s how we feed this beast we got to get pieces of the old collections from the community to turn over to someone new," Henderson said.

Many people we spoke to said they woke up extra early just to grab a spot in line.

"We live in a digital age right now but there are still people here that need something physical in their hands, it’s really beautiful. You are not going to get that through streaming," said 22-year-old customer Henry Lee.

Since its opening day there are a few perks for customers. Opening day will include a special design created by local artist Ivan Minsloff. Customers will also receive a limited-edition poster and a gift with purchase. Limited-edition silkscreened T-shirts by Family Industries will also be available for purchase.

Amoeba Music is open Monday through Sunday from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

