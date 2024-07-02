Amerigo Vespucci, 'world's most beautiful ship,' docking in Los Angeles

article

A taste of Italy will be coming to the Port of Los Angeles this week, as the Italian Navy tall ship Amerigo Vespucci comes calling for a six-day stay that will offer free tours and an accompanying Italian village.

The nearly century-old sailing vessel -- considered one of the most beautiful ships of its type -- is scheduled to dock at Berth 46 in the port's Outer Harbor on Wednesday and remain until next Monday. The ship is in the midst of a two-year world tour, having already stopped at three continents.

The public will be able to tour the ship for free, although reservations are required in advance. You can make reservations online at https://tourvespucci.it/en/.

Amerigo Vespucci was launched in February 1931, and has been used throughout its history as primarily a training vessel, providing experience to cadets from the Italian Naval Academy and other institutions and students from the Francesco Morosini Military School. For the past 30 years, the ship has sailed on diplomatic missions around the world, earning it the informal designation of being a floating Italian embassy.

During its stay at the port, a "Villaggio Italia" will be open adjacent to the dock -- an Italian village featuring Italian food, music, art and activities. The village will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, then 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. all other days, except July 8, when it will close at 1 p.m.

Also during the ship's stay, the Italian Air Force National Aerobatic Team -- Frecce Tricolori -- will perform air shows on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. The village will also feature screenings of Italian films on Thursday through Sunday evenings. There will also be cooking sessions, tastings and daily music performances by the Carabinieri's Fanfara Cadet Team.