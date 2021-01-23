American Airlines launches wine delivery service

American Airlines is launching a new delivery service that will bring a variety of premium wine offerings straight to your door.

"For wine lovers around the world, wine provides a deeper connection to the places they enjoy visiting," American's Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said in a statement. "We created Flagship Cellars to provide more ways for customers to enjoy our Flagship wine even if they aren’t flying in one of our premium cabins."

The new program, known as Flagship Cellars, will offer customers who are 21 years or older the ability to choose from individual bottles in American's curated collection of mixed wines. Flagship Cellars' single-bottle wine offerings range in price between $13 and $40. Meanwhile, three, six, or 12-bottle wine collections range from $50 to $400.

In addition, customers can build their own custom box or purchase a monthly wine subscription which includes three prestigious wines for $99.99, including delivery. Customers who sign up for the subscription's introductory offer will receive an extra complimentary bottle of wine.

Members of American's AAdvantage loyalty program can also earn two miles per dollar on every order, excluding taxes, shipping and fees.

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business the company hopes the new wine delivery program will bring in $40,000 to $50,000 in sales during the first quarter. American plans to continue the wine program even after its service returns to pre-pandemic levels.

American Airlines' wine selection process consits of a review of nearly 2,000 different offerings. The process occurs roughly a year in advance of when customers actually see the wine offerings on onboard flights or in the airline's clubs and lounges. Flagship Cellars' offerings include wine bottles that were previously served on American's flight menu about six to nine months prior to their inclusion in the program.

The move comes amid a wine surplus for American Airlines after it announced over the summer that it would be halting alcohol sales to Main Cabin passengers on its flights, except on long-haul international flights, in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

American also temporarily suspended all liquor sales on flights to and from Washington D.C. as part of a series of enhanced security measures leading up to the presidential inauguration on Wednesday. The move came in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by pro-Trump protests, which left five people dead.

