American Airlines flight from LAX to Boston returns to LA after declaring emergency

article

An American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles International Airport to Boston declared an emergency and returned to LA shortly after takeoff Monday morning.

FlightAware indicated Flight AA1632 transmitted a general emergency code and it was later reported the aircraft had a complete hydraulics failure.

The flight had a scheduled departure time of 7 a.m. PT and was scheduled to land at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:42 ET.

Officials said 108 people were onboard.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

