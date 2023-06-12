American Airlines flight from LAX to Boston returns to LA after declaring emergency
LOS ANGELES - An American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles International Airport to Boston declared an emergency and returned to LA shortly after takeoff Monday morning.
FlightAware indicated Flight AA1632 transmitted a general emergency code and it was later reported the aircraft had a complete hydraulics failure.
The flight had a scheduled departure time of 7 a.m. PT and was scheduled to land at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:42 ET.
Officials said 108 people were onboard.
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are currently at the scene.
