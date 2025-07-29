This California chain beats In-N-Out for best fast food burger in America 2nd year in a row

The Brief The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based chain, has been named the best fast food burger in the U.S. by USA Today for the second consecutive year. Their signature "Double Char" burger earned the top spot in USA Today's 2025 rankings. In-N-Out Burger, another California favorite, slipped to fourth place in this year's list.



The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by a California-based chain - and it isn't In-N-Out, according to USA Today's recent rankings.

The top honor goes to The Habit Burger Grill, according to USA Today's 2025 list of 10Best fast food burgers around America.

This is the second year in a row that The Habit was voted America's best fast food burger by USA TODAY.

Based in Irvine, the Habit ranked first in the country because of its signature Double Char burger, made with two 100% fresh ground beef patties chargrilled over an open flame, caramelized onions, and other toppings sandwiched between two toasted buns. The Habit's first restaurant opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara.

It's also the second year in a row that In-N-Out has slipped in the annual rankings. In-N-Out came in at #4, down from its second spot last year. It was placed #6 in 2023.

Here's the top 10 list of best fast food burgers in America:

The Habit Burger & Grill: Double Char A&W: Papa Burger Jack in the Box: Cheeseburger In-N-Out Burger: Double-Double Culver's: ButterBurger Cheese, Double Five Guys: Cheeseburger Shake Shack: ShackBurger Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Freddy's Original Double Burger King: Whopper Whataburger: Double Meat Whataburger

To get these rankings, editors at USA TODAY 10BEST and a panel of burger aficionados set out to "crown the absolute best choices on these menus." Readers then voted for their favorites.