This California chain beats In-N-Out for best fast food burger in America 2nd year in a row
LOS ANGELES - The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by a California-based chain - and it isn't In-N-Out, according to USA Today's recent rankings.
The top honor goes to The Habit Burger Grill, according to USA Today's 2025 list of 10Best fast food burgers around America.
This is the second year in a row that The Habit was voted America's best fast food burger by USA TODAY.
Based in Irvine, the Habit ranked first in the country because of its signature Double Char burger, made with two 100% fresh ground beef patties chargrilled over an open flame, caramelized onions, and other toppings sandwiched between two toasted buns. The Habit's first restaurant opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara.
It's also the second year in a row that In-N-Out has slipped in the annual rankings. In-N-Out came in at #4, down from its second spot last year. It was placed #6 in 2023.
Here's the top 10 list of best fast food burgers in America:
- The Habit Burger & Grill: Double Char
- A&W: Papa Burger
- Jack in the Box: Cheeseburger
- In-N-Out Burger: Double-Double
- Culver's: ButterBurger Cheese, Double
- Five Guys: Cheeseburger
- Shake Shack: ShackBurger
- Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Freddy's Original Double
- Burger King: Whopper
- Whataburger: Double Meat Whataburger
To get these rankings, editors at USA TODAY 10BEST and a panel of burger aficionados set out to "crown the absolute best choices on these menus." Readers then voted for their favorites.
The Source: This report is sourced directly from USA Today's 2025 "10Best" list of fast food burgers. These rankings are determined by a panel of USA Today 10Best editors and burger experts, with the final selections voted on by readers.