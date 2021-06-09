Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl believed to have been abducted out of Los Angeles

An Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol Wednesday for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Aleigha Stevenson was believed to have been abducted around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in Los Angeles.

She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas.

The suspect, Kera Stevenson, is a 29-year-old Black woman.

Kera is believed to be driving a black 2017 BMW 320 with Oklahoma license plate EGU358.

The CHP said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call regarding a "domestic violence restraining order." When they arrived, they found Aleigha's father and his ex-wife, Kera Stevenson, have an ongoing child custody dispute and there is a restraining order on file. The father told police that Kera showed up at his home with three additional Black male suspects.

Kera was allowed to enter the home to see her daughter, at which time, one of the male suspects pushed his way into the residence.

"They forcibly removed the child and fled in a 2004 dark colored Chevy Suburban, CA License plate # 8UIB679 and a black 2017 BMW 320, with Oklahoma Plate EGU358," the LAPD wrote in a press release.

CHP officers later located the Suburban vehicle in the 230 block of Orange Street in San Bernardino. Video from SkyFOX appeared to show a male being detained.

According to police, Kera does not have any custodial rights of Aleigha.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Aleigha Stevenson, please contact LAPD's Southwest Area Detectives, at 213-485-9801.

