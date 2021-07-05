Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy last seen in Riverside County

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy last seen in Riverside County.

According to an alert from the California Highway Patrol, 1-year-old Celestine Stoot III was last seen on the Fourth of July in Lake Elsinore.

Officers believe he may be with his father, Celestine Jr., 31. The father drives a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a California temporary plate U335133.

CHP believes the father may be armed. Anyone with information on the father-and-son duo is asked to call 911.

